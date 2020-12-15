Head-To-Head Comparison: AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 7.27% 4.51% 0.38% Cadence Bancorporation -40.33% 2.70% 0.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Cadence Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 0.89 $6.03 million N/A N/A Cadence Bancorporation $991.00 million 1.88 $201.96 million $1.72 8.58

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AmeriServ Financial and Cadence Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Bancorporation 0 3 4 1 2.75

Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $14.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AmeriServ Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 98 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

