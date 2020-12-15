Head-To-Head Contrast: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) vs. Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Woolworths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grocery Outlet and Woolworths Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Woolworths Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Grocery Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Woolworths Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Woolworths Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.40 $15.42 million $0.79 48.24 Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Woolworths Group.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Woolworths Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores. The New Zealand Food segment is involved in the procurement and resale of food and drinks to customers in New Zealand. This segment operates 182 countdown supermarkets, as well as engages in the wholesale operations. The Endeavour Drinks segment procures and resells drinks to customers in Australia. It operates 1,610 stores under Dan Murphy's and BWSbrands, as well as Cellarmasters and Langtons online platforms. The BIG W segment procures and resells discount general merchandise products to customers in Australia. This segment operates 179 BIG W stores. The Hotels segment offers leisure and hospitality services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and gaming in Australia. It operates 334 hotels, including bars, dining, gaming, accommodation, and venue hire operations. The company was formerly known as Woolworths Limited and changed its name to Woolworths Group Limited in December 2017. Woolworths Group Limited was incorporated in 1924 and is based in Bella Vista, Australia.

