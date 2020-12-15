Head to Head Review: Protocall Technologies (OTCMKTS:PCLI) vs. PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Protocall Technologies (OTCMKTS:PCLI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PFSweb and Protocall Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 4 0 3.00 Protocall Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

PFSweb presently has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 37.07%. Given PFSweb’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Protocall Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

PFSweb has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protocall Technologies has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Protocall Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -0.40% 3.28% 0.79% Protocall Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PFSweb and Protocall Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $294.02 million 0.42 -$2.17 million $0.05 122.20 Protocall Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Protocall Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PFSweb.

Summary

PFSweb beats Protocall Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology and data strategy services comprising commerce development, orchestrated services, data strategy, quality assurance, and training; and order to cash service, consisting of technology collaboration, information management, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Protocall Technologies Company Profile

Protocall Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes an electronic sell-through platform that enables retailers to produce DVD movie, consumer software, and video game products in retail packaging at their stores and Website distribution centers. It offers TitleMatch DVD On-Demand, which offers retailers a virtual inventory of digital media products, which can be produced on-demand, thereby eliminating the cost of physical inventories. The company also uses its solutions to provide outsourced fulfillment services to Web retailers whereby digital media product orders are electronically routed to the company for on-demand production and shipment to the retailer's customer. Protocall Technologies Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

