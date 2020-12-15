Head to Head Survey: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) vs. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for STAG Industrial and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 1 2 6 0 2.56 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

STAG Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.95%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Given STAG Industrial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Volatility & Risk

STAG Industrial has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STAG Industrial and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 24.61% 4.97% 2.72% Plymouth Industrial REIT -17.27% -14.19% -2.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STAG Industrial and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $405.95 million 11.16 $49.28 million $1.84 16.51 Plymouth Industrial REIT $75.29 million 4.43 -$10.42 million $1.98 6.82

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. STAG Industrial pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STAG Industrial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 457 buildings in 38 states with approximately 91.8 million rentable square feet, consisting of 379 warehouse/distribution buildings, 70 light manufacturing buildings, and eight flex/office buildings.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

