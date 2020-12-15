Head-To-Head Survey: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) vs. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $7.79 billion 1.86 $106.00 million $1.53 27.79 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $372.76 million N/A -$484.49 million N/A N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 3.34% 1.21% 0.59% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.31, suggesting that its stock price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.36%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in India. The company also provides GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc. In addition, it offers mobile, international long distance, and Internet services in Mauritius. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in New Delhi, India.

