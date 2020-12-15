Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stake Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 191,475 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -100.20, a PEG ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 2.27. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

