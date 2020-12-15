Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.08. 14,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 28,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48.

In other news, CEO Bihua Chen bought 430,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00.

Helix Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

