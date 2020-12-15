Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Down 0.1%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.84 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 14,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hengan International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

About Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

