HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get HNI alerts:

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $265,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,310,887.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,242.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock worth $4,269,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HNI by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HNI by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HNI opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.14. HNI has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.