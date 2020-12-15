HNI (NYSE:HNI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of HNI stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.14. HNI has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.03 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $37,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,029.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,310,887.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,242.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,007 shares of company stock worth $4,269,892. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HNI by 36.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HNI during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.