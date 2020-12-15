H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,636,000 after buying an additional 2,138,820 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in H&R Block by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,340,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,240,973 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in H&R Block by 2,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after buying an additional 2,539,686 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,044,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

