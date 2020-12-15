Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Huntsman from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.39.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

