Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.39.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.20 on Monday. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

