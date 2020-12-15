iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Raised to $17.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICAD has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iCAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $14.40 on Friday. iCAD has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.29.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,538 shares of company stock worth $809,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 186.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iCAD by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 248,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

