ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded ICL Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised ICL Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ICL Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.00.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,443,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 111,760 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

