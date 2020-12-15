IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,859,000 after acquiring an additional 321,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after acquiring an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $234.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $240.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.01, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.