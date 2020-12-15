IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 663 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,419 shares of company stock worth $9,440,881. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

