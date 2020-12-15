IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,713,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,107,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.79.

