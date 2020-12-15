IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $317.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, 140166 started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.76.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,420 shares of company stock worth $4,225,386. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.