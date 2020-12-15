IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $65,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.58.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $1,191,420.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $3,392,555.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,931 shares in the company, valued at $52,561,504.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,653 shares of company stock worth $75,563,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $352.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.04. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $357.40.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.