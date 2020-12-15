IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,970,000 after acquiring an additional 566,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after acquiring an additional 535,808 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 621.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,131,000 after acquiring an additional 312,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after acquiring an additional 272,544 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $42,929,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $192.02 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

