IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 823,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 284,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. ValuEngine raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

