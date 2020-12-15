IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,009 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

VGK opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $60.01.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

