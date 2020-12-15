IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGIB opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $61.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80.

