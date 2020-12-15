IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 132,307 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 93.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KL opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

