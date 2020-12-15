IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6,640.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 2,476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DKNG opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

