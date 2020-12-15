Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Down 0.2%

Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.30. 1,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

