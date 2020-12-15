Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE IMO opened at $19.20 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

