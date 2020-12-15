Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Trading Up 0.6%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

About Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

