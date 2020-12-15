Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Position Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.08% of Independent Bank worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independent Bank by 212.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 26.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Independent Bank by 39.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Independent Bank by 67.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBCP shares. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

IBCP stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

