Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.56.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.13.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

