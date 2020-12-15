Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 825,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,426,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. It develops Brilacidin, a lead drug compound for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19.

