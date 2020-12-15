Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Shares Down 0%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) was down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.66. Approximately 615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.