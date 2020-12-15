Insider Buying: City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) insider Barry Aling acquired 20,000 shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £85,600 ($111,836.95).

LON CLIG opened at GBX 416 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 395.75. City of London Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 479.52 ($6.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of £210.83 million and a PE ratio of 14.10.

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

