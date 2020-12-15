Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

IKTSY stock opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

