Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $2.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.80.

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.24 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

