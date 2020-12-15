Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)’s share price rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.72. Approximately 3,229 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

