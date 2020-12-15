Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IOVA. Barclays increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

