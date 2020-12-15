iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.77 and last traded at $119.70. 30,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 80,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.44.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSE:AGZ)

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

