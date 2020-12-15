iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (TSE:CVD) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (TSE:CVD) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.18 and last traded at C$18.17. 3,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

