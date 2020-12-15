iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.64 and last traded at $31.58. Approximately 3,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.97% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

