iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE)’s stock price were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 93.57% of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

