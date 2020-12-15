iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.26 and last traded at $74.26. 9,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 31,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.33% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

