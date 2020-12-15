ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Shares Down 1.3%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) shares were down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.54.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

