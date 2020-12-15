Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 645.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

