Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stepan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Stepan by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,220,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,526,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $129.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.01.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

