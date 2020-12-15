Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $9.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE LOW opened at $160.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.62. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

