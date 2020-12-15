JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 61,765 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.