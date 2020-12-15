John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 213,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 55,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter.

