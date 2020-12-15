John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) Shares Down 3.3%

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) shares fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26. 3,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) by 2,852.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 7.64% of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

